Honasa Consumer IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

Honasa Consumer launched its initial public offering on Oct. 31. The three-day issue, priced in the range of Rs 308–324 per share, will conclude on Nov. 2.

The public issue is expected to fetch over Rs 1,700 crore at the upper end of the price band. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 365 crore and an offer-for-sale component of Rs 4.12 crore equity shares by promoters, investors, and other selling shareholders.

The company has focused on capitalising on the beauty and personal care segment in the FMCG space.

Honasa Consumer intends to use the proceeds largely towards advertising expenses to enhance brand visibility. It also plans to deploy funds for capital expenditure to set up new Exclusive Brand Outlets and invest in its subsidiary, BBlunt, to set up new salons.