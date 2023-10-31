Honasa Consumer IPO: Should You Invest In Mamaearth Parent's Issue?

Honasa Consumer Ltd., the parent of FMCG brands like Mamaearth and The Derma Co., will launch its initial public offering on Tuesday.

The three-day issue, priced in the range of Rs 308-324 per share, will conclude on Nov. 2.

The public issue is expected to fetch over Rs 1,700 crore at the upper end of the price band. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 365 crore and an offer-for-sale component of 4.12 crore equity shares by promoters, investors, and other selling shareholders.