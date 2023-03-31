Go Digit General Insurance Re-Files IPO Papers With SEBI

Insurtech startup Go Digit General Insurance Ltd. has re-filed its draft red herring prospectus with SEBI after addressing the market regulator's concerns as it seeks a nod again to go public.

The startup, backed by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. and cricketer Virat Kohli, will see a combination of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,250 crore and an offer for sale of 10.9 crore shares in its initial public offering, which remains unchanged from the previous filing.

SEBI had returned the Bengaluru-headquartered insurtech's DRHP in January. The company had cited that the employee stock appreciation rights issued are not exempt under SEBI regulations.