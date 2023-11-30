Gandhar Oil Refinery Shares Debut At 76% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd. debuted at Rs 298 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a premium of 76.33% over the IPO price of Rs 169 apiece.

On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 295.4 apiece, at a 74.79% premium.

The state-run company's initial public offering was subscribed 64.07 times on its third and final day.

The bids for Gandhar Oil Refinery were led by institutional investors (129 times), non-institutional investors (62.23 times), and retail investors (28.95 times).

The company planned to raise Rs 500.69 crore via a fresh issue worth Rs 302 crore and an offer for sale of 1.18 crore shares, worth up to Rs 198.69 crore, by the promoter-selling shareholder.

The price band for the IPO was fixed between Rs 160 and Rs 169 per share. At the upper price band, the company is valued at Rs 1,654 crore in market capitalisation.

The company raised Rs 150.2 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday ahead of its initial public offering and allotted 88.88 lakh equity shares at Rs 169 apiece to 16 anchor investors.

Major anchor investors included ICICI Prudential ELSS Tax Saver Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Whiteoak Capital Flexi Cap Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, Societe Generale, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Co., among others.