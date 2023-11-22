Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

State-run Gandhar Oil Refinery Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Wednesday.

The company plans to raise Rs 500.69 crore via a fresh issue worth Rs 302 crore and an offer for the sale of 1.18 crore shares, worth up to Rs 198.69 crore, by the promoter selling shareholder.

The price band is fixed between Rs 160 and Rs 169 per share. At the upper price band, the company is valued at Rs 1,654 crore in market capitalisation.

The company raised Rs 150.2 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday ahead of its initial public offering and allotted 88.88 lakh equity shares at Rs 169 apiece to 16 anchor investors.

Major anchor investors include ICICI Prudential ELSS Tax Saver Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Whiteoak Capital Flexi Cap Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, Societe Generale, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Co., among others.