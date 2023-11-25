Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status, Subscription Details
Check all the details related to the allotment of Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO Allotment.
Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO has concluded its subscription period with an impressive response from investors. On the final day of subscription, the IPO saw a whopping 64.07 times oversubscription, indicating strong investor interest. Institutional investors showed significant enthusiasm, subscribing 129 times, while non-institutional investors and retail investors subscribed 62.23 times and 28.95 times, respectively. This overwhelming response reflects confidence in the IPO, which had a total issue size of Rs 500.69 crores. The IPO opened on November 22, and closed on November 24.
Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for Gandhar Oil Refinery India Limited is expected to be finalised on Thursday, November 30
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO Listing Date
Shares of Gandhar Oil Refinery India Limited are set to list on the stock exchanges (BSE & NSE) on Tuesday, December 5.
*This is a tentative date and in subject to change
Where to check Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO allotment status?
Investors can check the allotment status of Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO on the official registrar website for IPO, Link Intime Pvt Ltd and on the official website of BSE
Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Day 3
Total Subscription: 64.07 times
Institutional investors: 129 times
Non-institutional investors: 62.23 times
Retail investors: 28.95 times
Subscription Day 2
Subscription Status: 15.27 times
Institutional investors: 3.14 times
Non-institutional investors: 26.24 times
Retail investors: 17.27 times
Subscription Day 1
Total Subscription: 5.54 times
Institutional investors: 1.35 times
Non-institutional investors: 7.70 times
Retail investors: 6.92 times
Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: November 22
IPO Close Date: November 24
Basis of Allotment: November 30
Initiation of Refunds: December 1
Credit of Shares to Demat: December 4
Listing Date: December 5
Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 500.69 Cr
Face value: Rs 2 per share
Fresh issue size: Rs 302.00 Cr
Shares for fresh issue: 1.79 crore
Offer for sale size: Rs 198.69 Cr
Shares for offer for sale: 1.18 crore
Price band: Rs 160 to Rs 169 per share
Lot size: 88 Shares
About Gandhar Oil Refinery India Limited
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited, a leading manufacturer of white oils, has been providing essential products to industries since its incorporation in 1992. Specializing in personal care, healthcare, lubricants, and process and insulating oils under the brand name Divyol, the company boasts an extensive portfolio of over 350 products. With a global reach extending to 100 countries, Gandhar Oil has served over 3500 clients, including well-known names like Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and Dabur. As of June 30, 2022, the company continues to play a vital role in sectors such as consumer goods, healthcare, automotive, and more, contributing essential ingredients to leading Indian and global companies.