Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status, Subscription Details

Check all the details related to the allotment of Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO Allotment.

25 Nov 2023, 04:12 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Gandhar Oil Refinery Website)&nbsp;</p></div>
(Source: Gandhar Oil Refinery Website) 

Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO has concluded its subscription period with an impressive response from investors. On the final day of subscription, the IPO saw a whopping 64.07 times oversubscription, indicating strong investor interest. Institutional investors showed significant enthusiasm, subscribing 129 times, while non-institutional investors and retail investors subscribed 62.23 times and 28.95 times, respectively. This overwhelming response reflects confidence in the IPO, which had a total issue size of Rs 500.69 crores. The IPO opened on November 22, and closed on November 24.

Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO Allotment Date

The allotment of shares for Gandhar Oil Refinery India Limited is expected to be finalised on Thursday, November 30

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.

Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO Listing Date

Shares of Gandhar Oil Refinery India Limited are set to list on the stock exchanges (BSE & NSE) on Tuesday, December 5.

*This is a tentative date and in subject to change

Where to check Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO allotment status?

Investors can check the allotment status of Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO on the official registrar website for IPO, Link Intime Pvt Ltd and on the official website of BSE

Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO Subscription Status

Subscription Day 3

  • Total Subscription: 64.07 times

  • Institutional investors: 129 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 62.23 times

  • Retail investors: 28.95 times

Subscription Day 2

  • Subscription Status: 15.27 times

  • Institutional investors: 3.14 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 26.24 times

  • Retail investors: 17.27 times

Subscription Day 1

  • Total Subscription: 5.54 times

  • Institutional investors: 1.35 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 7.70 times

  • Retail investors: 6.92 times

Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: November 22

  • IPO Close Date: November 24

  • Basis of Allotment: November 30

  • Initiation of Refunds: December 1

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: December 4

  • Listing Date: December 5

Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO Issue Details

  • Total issue size: Rs 500.69 Cr

  • Face value: Rs 2 per share

  • Fresh issue size: Rs 302.00 Cr

  • Shares for fresh issue: 1.79 crore

  • Offer for sale size: Rs 198.69 Cr

  • Shares for offer for sale: 1.18 crore

  • Price band: Rs 160 to Rs 169 per share

  • Lot size: 88 Shares

About Gandhar Oil Refinery India Limited

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited, a leading manufacturer of white oils, has been providing essential products to industries since its incorporation in 1992. Specializing in personal care, healthcare, lubricants, and process and insulating oils under the brand name Divyol, the company boasts an extensive portfolio of over 350 products. With a global reach extending to 100 countries, Gandhar Oil has served over 3500 clients, including well-known names like Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and Dabur. As of June 30, 2022, the company continues to play a vital role in sectors such as consumer goods, healthcare, automotive, and more, contributing essential ingredients to leading Indian and global companies.

