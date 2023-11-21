Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO: All You Need To Know

Gandhar Oil Refinery Ltd. will launch its initial public offering on Nov. 22.

The state-run company plans to raise Rs 500.69 crore via a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

The IPO will comprise a fresh issue worth Rs 302 crore. The company also has an offer for the sale of 1.18 crore shares, worth up to Rs 198.69 crore, by the promoter selling shareholder.

The price band is fixed between Rs 160 and Rs 169 per share. At the upper price band, the company is valued at Rs 1,654 crore in market capitalisation.

Out of the total IPO size, 50% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 35% is to be allotted to retail individual investors.