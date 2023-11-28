Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO: Where And How To Check Allotment Status?
Step-by-step guide to check the allotment status of Gandhar Oil Refinery online on Link Intime and BSE
Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO which concluded its subscription period with an impressive response from investors saw a whopping 64.07 times oversubscription, indicating strong investor interest. Institutional investors showed significant enthusiasm, subscribing 129 times, while non-institutional investors and retail investors subscribed 62.23 times and 28.95 times, respectively. This overwhelming response reflects confidence in the IPO, which had a total issue size of Rs 500.69 crores. The IPO opened on November 22, and closed on November 24.
Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for Gandhar Oil Refinery India Limited is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, November 28.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO Listing Date
Shares of Gandhar Oil Refinery India Limited are set to be listed on the stock exchanges (BSE & NSE) on Thursday, November 30.
*This is a tentative date and in subject to change
Where to check Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO allotment status?
Investors can check the allotment status of Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO on the official registrar website for IPO, Link Intime Pvt Ltd, and on the official website of BSE.
How to check Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO allotment status on Link Intime Pvt Ltd.?
Visit the Link Intime website: https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html
Select "Gandhar Oil Refinery India Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page (IPO will be listed once allotment is finalised).
Enter your PAN number, application number, or DP Client ID.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
How to check Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO allotment status on BSE website?
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Gandhar Oil Refinery India Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: November 22
IPO Close Date: November 24
Basis of Allotment: November 28
Initiation of Refunds: November 29
Credit of Shares to Demat: November 29
Listing Date: November 30
Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 500.69 Cr
Face value: Rs 2 per share
Fresh issue size: Rs 302.00 Cr
Shares for fresh issue: 1.79 crore
Offer for sale size: Rs 198.69 Cr
Shares for offer for sale: 1.18 crore
Price band: Rs 160 to Rs 169 per share
Lot size: 88 Shares
About Gandhar Oil Refinery India Limited
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited, a leading manufacturer of white oils, has been providing essential products to industries since its incorporation in 1992. Specializing in personal care, healthcare, lubricants, and process and insulating oils under the brand name Divyol, the company boasts an extensive portfolio of over 350 products. With a global reach extending to 100 countries, Gandhar Oil has served over 3500 clients, including well-known names like Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and Dabur. As of June 30, 2022, the company continues to play a vital role in sectors such as consumer goods, healthcare, automotive, and more, contributing essential ingredients to leading Indian and global companies.