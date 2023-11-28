Flair Writing IPO: Where And How To Check Allotment Status?
A step-by-step guide to check IPO allotment status on Link Intime Pvt Ltd and BSE website.
The Flair Writing Industries IPO got a lot of attention on its last day, being subscribed a whopping 46.68 times. Institutional investors subscribed 115.60 times, non-institutional investors subscribed 33.37 times, and retail investors subscribed 13.01 times. This comes after it was subscribed 2.17 times on Day 1 and 6.12 times on Day 2.
The IPO is worth Rs 593.00 crores and includes a fresh issue of 0.96 crore shares and a sale of 0.99 crore shares. The share price was between Rs 288 to Rs 304. For more details, check the Flair Writing IPO RHP.
Flair Writing IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for Flair Writing Industries Limited is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, November 28.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Flair Writing IPO Listing Date
Shares of Flair Writing Industries Limited are set to list on the stock exchanges (BSE & NSE) on Thursday, November 30.
*This is a tentative date and in subject to change
How to check Flair Writing IPO allotment status on Link Intime Pvt Ltd.?
Visit the Link Intime website: https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html
Select "Flair Writing Industries Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page. (IPO will be listed once allotment is finalised)
Enter your PAN number, application number, or DP Client ID.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
How to check Flair Writing IPO allotment status on BSE website?
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Flair Writing Industries Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Flair Writing IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, November 22
IPO Close Date: Friday, November 24
Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, November 28
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, November 29
Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, November 29
Listing Date: Thursday, November 30
Flair Writing IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 3,042.51 Crore
Face value: Rs 2 per share
Offer for sale size: Rs 3,042.51 Crore
Shares for offer for sale: 60,850,278 shares
Price band: Rs 475 to Rs 500 per share
Lot size: 30 Shares