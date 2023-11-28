Flair Writing IPO: Where And How To Check Allotment Status?

The Flair Writing Industries IPO got a lot of attention on its last day, being subscribed a whopping 46.68 times. Institutional investors subscribed 115.60 times, non-institutional investors subscribed 33.37 times, and retail investors subscribed 13.01 times. This comes after it was subscribed 2.17 times on Day 1 and 6.12 times on Day 2.

The IPO is worth Rs 593.00 crores and includes a fresh issue of 0.96 crore shares and a sale of 0.99 crore shares. The share price was between Rs 288 to Rs 304. For more details, check the Flair Writing IPO RHP.