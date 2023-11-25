Flair Writing IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status, Subscription Details

The Flair Writing Industries IPO got a lot of attention on its last day, being subscribed a whopping 46.68 times. Institutional investors subscribed 115.60 times, non-institutional investors subscribed 33.37 times, and retail investors subscribed 13.01 times. This comes after it was 2.17 times on Day 1 and 6.12 times on Day 2.

The IPO is worth Rs 593.00 crores and includes a fresh issue of 0.96 crore shares and a sale of 0.99 crore shares. The share price was between Rs 288 to Rs 304, and you needed at least 49 shares to join. For more details, check the Flair Writing IPO RHP.