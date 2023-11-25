BQPrimeIPOsFlair Writing IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status, Subscription Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Flair Writing IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status, Subscription Details

The IPO subscribed 46.68 times on its final day of subscription.

25 Nov 2023, 04:06 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;Flair Writing Industries website)</p></div>
(Source: Flair Writing Industries website)

The Flair Writing Industries IPO got a lot of attention on its last day, being subscribed a whopping 46.68 times. Institutional investors subscribed 115.60 times, non-institutional investors subscribed 33.37 times, and retail investors subscribed 13.01 times. This comes after it was 2.17 times on Day 1 and 6.12 times on Day 2.

The IPO is worth Rs 593.00 crores and includes a fresh issue of 0.96 crore shares and a sale of 0.99 crore shares. The share price was between Rs 288 to Rs 304, and you needed at least 49 shares to join. For more details, check the Flair Writing IPO RHP.

Flair Writing IPO Allotment Date

The allotment of shares for Flair Writing Industries Limited is expected to be finalised on Thursday, November 30.

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.

Flair Writing IPO Listing Date

Shares of Flair Writing Industries Limited are set to be listed on the stock exchanges (BSE & NSE) on Tuesday, December 5.

*This is a tentative date and in subject to change

Where to check Flair Writing IPO allotment status?

Investors can check the allotment status of Flair Writing IPO on the official website of registrar, Link Intime Pvt Ltd and on the official BSE website.

Flair Writing IPO Subscription Status

Subscription Day 3

  • Total Subscription: 46.68 times

  • Institutional investors: 115.60 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 33.37 times

  • Retail investors: 13.01 times

ALSO READ

Flair Writing Industries IPO Subscribed 46.68 Times On Final Day

Opinion
Flair Writing Industries IPO Subscribed 46.68 Times On Final Day
Read More

Subscription Day 2

  • Total Subscription: 6.12 times

  • Institutional investors: 1.36 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 10.05 times

  • Retail investors: 7.16 times

  • Employee Reserved: 0.00 times

Subscription Day 1

  • Total Subscription: 2.17 times

  • Institutional investors: 0.53 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 2.78 times

  • Retail investors: 2.86 times

  • Employee Reserved: 0.0 times

ALSO READ

Flair Writing Industries IPO: All You Need To Know

Opinion
Flair Writing Industries IPO: All You Need To Know
Read More

Flair Writing IPO Timeline ( Tentitive Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: Wednesday, November 22

  • IPO Close Date: Friday, November 24

  • Basis of Allotment: Thursday, November 30

  • Initiation of Refunds: Friday, December 1

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, December 4

  • Listing Date: Tuesday, December 5

Flair Writing IPO Issue Details

  • Total issue size: Rs 3,042.51 Crore

  • Face value: Rs 2 per share

  • Offer for sale size: Rs 3,042.51 Crore

  • Shares for offer for sale: 60,850,278 shares

  • Price band: Rs 475 to Rs 500 per share

  • Lot size: 30 Shares

About Flair Writing Industries Limited

Flair Writing Industries Limited, founded in 1976, specializes in making pens and other writing tools for today's changing market. They've received certifications like ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015, meeting global business standards.

This company partners with key players in the writing industry and owns brands like FLAIR, HAUSER, PIERRE CARDIN, FLAIR CREATIVE, FLAIR HOUSEWARE, and ZOOX. In the last financial year (2023), they sold 1,303.60 million pens. Most of these (975.30 million, about 75%) were sold in their home country, while 328.30 million (25%) were exported worldwide.

Recently, Flair expanded its business into making household items like casseroles, bottles, storage containers, and cleaning solutions. They did this through a subsidiary called FWEPL.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT