Flair Writing IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status, Subscription Details
The IPO subscribed 46.68 times on its final day of subscription.
The Flair Writing Industries IPO got a lot of attention on its last day, being subscribed a whopping 46.68 times. Institutional investors subscribed 115.60 times, non-institutional investors subscribed 33.37 times, and retail investors subscribed 13.01 times. This comes after it was 2.17 times on Day 1 and 6.12 times on Day 2.
The IPO is worth Rs 593.00 crores and includes a fresh issue of 0.96 crore shares and a sale of 0.99 crore shares. The share price was between Rs 288 to Rs 304, and you needed at least 49 shares to join. For more details, check the Flair Writing IPO RHP.
Flair Writing IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for Flair Writing Industries Limited is expected to be finalised on Thursday, November 30.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Flair Writing IPO Listing Date
Shares of Flair Writing Industries Limited are set to be listed on the stock exchanges (BSE & NSE) on Tuesday, December 5.
*This is a tentative date and in subject to change
Where to check Flair Writing IPO allotment status?
Investors can check the allotment status of Flair Writing IPO on the official website of registrar, Link Intime Pvt Ltd and on the official BSE website.
Flair Writing IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Day 3
Total Subscription: 46.68 times
Institutional investors: 115.60 times
Non-institutional investors: 33.37 times
Retail investors: 13.01 times
Subscription Day 2
Total Subscription: 6.12 times
Institutional investors: 1.36 times
Non-institutional investors: 10.05 times
Retail investors: 7.16 times
Employee Reserved: 0.00 times
Subscription Day 1
Total Subscription: 2.17 times
Institutional investors: 0.53 times
Non-institutional investors: 2.78 times
Retail investors: 2.86 times
Employee Reserved: 0.0 times
Flair Writing IPO Timeline ( Tentitive Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, November 22
IPO Close Date: Friday, November 24
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, November 30
Initiation of Refunds: Friday, December 1
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, December 4
Listing Date: Tuesday, December 5
Flair Writing IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 3,042.51 Crore
Face value: Rs 2 per share
Offer for sale size: Rs 3,042.51 Crore
Shares for offer for sale: 60,850,278 shares
Price band: Rs 475 to Rs 500 per share
Lot size: 30 Shares
About Flair Writing Industries Limited
Flair Writing Industries Limited, founded in 1976, specializes in making pens and other writing tools for today's changing market. They've received certifications like ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015, meeting global business standards.
This company partners with key players in the writing industry and owns brands like FLAIR, HAUSER, PIERRE CARDIN, FLAIR CREATIVE, FLAIR HOUSEWARE, and ZOOX. In the last financial year (2023), they sold 1,303.60 million pens. Most of these (975.30 million, about 75%) were sold in their home country, while 328.30 million (25%) were exported worldwide.
Recently, Flair expanded its business into making household items like casseroles, bottles, storage containers, and cleaning solutions. They did this through a subsidiary called FWEPL.