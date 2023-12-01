Flair Writing Industries Shares List At 65% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Flair Writing Industries Ltd. listed at Rs 501 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a premium of 64.80% over the IPO price of Rs 304 apiece.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 503, a 65.46% premium.

Flair Writing Industries was subscribed 46.68 times on the last day of its IPO. The bids were led by institutional investors (115.60 times), non-institutional investors (33.37 times), and retail investors (13.01 times).

The IPO of Flair Writing is a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The fresh issue comprises approximately 96.1 lakh shares in the upper price band of Rs 304 for Rs 292 crore. The OFS portion of the IPO comprises the sale of 99 lakh shares at the upper price band of Rs 304 for Rs 301 crore.