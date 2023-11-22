Flair Writing Industries IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

Flair Writing Industries Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Wednesday, with a price band of Rs 288–304.

The penmaker plans to raise funds through the issuance and sale of 1.95 crore shares at a face value of Rs 5 each, aggregating up to Rs 593 crore.

The IPO of Flair Writing will be a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The fresh issue comprises approximately 96.1 lakh shares in the upper price band of Rs 304 for Rs 292 crore. The OFS portion of the IPO comprises the sale of 99 lakh shares at the upper price band of Rs 304 for Rs 301 crore.

Flair Writing Industries has raised Rs 178 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering on Nov. 22.

The penmaker allotted 58,51,972 shares at Rs 304 apiece to 23 anchor investors.

The investors included HDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Trustee, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, and Tata Mutual Fund, among others.