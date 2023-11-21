Flair Writing Industries IPO: All You Need To Know

Flair Writing Industries Ltd. will launch its initial public offering on Wednesday, with a price band of Rs 288–304.

The company plans to raise funds through the issuance and sale of 1.95 crore shares at a face value of Rs 5 each, aggregating up to Rs 593 crore.

The IPO of Flair Writing will be a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The fresh issue comprises approximately 96.1 lakh shares in the upper price band of Rs 304 for Rs 292 crore. The OFS portion of the IPO comprises the sale of 99 lakh shares at the upper price band of Rs 304 for Rs 301 crore.

The company, in consultation with the book-running lead managers, undertook a pre-IPO placement of 24 lakh equity shares at an issue price of Rs 304 per share for a cash consideration aggregating to Rs 73 crore on Nov. 10.

The size of the fresh issue has been reduced to up to Rs 292 crore. Bids can be made for a minimum of 49 equity shares and in multiples of 49 shares thereafter.

The OFS will be held by the promoter shareholders of the company, with five members of the promoter group offering a total of 99.01 lakh shares.

According to the offer, 50% of the net offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, while 35% of the total issue size is reserved for retail investors. The residual 15% is kept aside for HNI/NII investors.