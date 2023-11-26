BQPrimeIPOsFedbank Financial Services IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status, Subscription Details
Fedbank Financial Services IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status, Subscription Details

IPO subscription closed at an oversubscription rate of 2.19 times, with interest from institutional & non-institutional investors.

26 Nov 2023, 02:14 PM IST
BQPrime
Fedbank Financial Services Initial Public Offering (IPO) concluded its subscription period witnessing a robust demand on its last day. The IPO closing at an oversubscription rate of 2.19 times. Institutional investors subscribed 3.51 times, non-institutional investors at 1.45 times, while retail investors showed strong interest at 1.81 times the offered shares.

Fedbank Financial Services IPO Allotment Date

The allotment of shares of Fedbank Financial Services Limited is expected to finalise on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change

Fedbank Financial Services IPO Listing Date

Shares of Fedbank Financial Services Limited are expected to list on both BSE and NSE, on Tuesday, December 5.

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change

Where to check Fedbank Financial Services IPO allotment status?

Investors can check the Fedbank Financial Services IPO allotment status on the official website of registrar for IPO, Link Intime Pvt Ltd and on the official website of BSE

Fedbank Financial Services IPO Timeline Subscription Status

Subscription Day 3

  • Total subscription: 2.20 times

  • Institutional investors: 3.51 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 1.45 times

  • Retail investors: 1.82 times

  • Employee Reserved: 1.34 times

Subscription Day 2

  • Total Subscription: 0.90 times

  • Institutional investors: 0.56 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 0.52 times

  • Retail investors: 1.26 times

  • Employee Reserved: 0.78 times

Subscription Day 1

  • Total Subscription: 0.38 times

  • Institutional investors: 0.0 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 0.21 times

  • Retail investors: 0.67 times

  • Employee Reserved: 0.37 times

Fedbank Financial Services IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: Wednesday, November 22

  • IPO Close Date: Friday, November 24

  • Basis of Allotment: Thursday, November 30

  • Initiation of Refunds: Friday, December 1

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, December 4

  • Listing Date: Tuesday, December 5

Fedbank Financial Services IPO Issue Details

  • Total Issue Size: Rs 1,092.26 Crores

  • Face Value: Rs 10 per share

  • Fresh Issue Size: Rs 600.77 Crores

  • Shares for Fresh Issue: 42,912,087 shares

  • Offer for Sale Size: Rs 492.26 Crores

  • Shares for Offer for Sale: 35,161,723 shares

  • Price Band: Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share

  • Lot Size: 107 Shares

About Fedbank Financial Services Limited

Fedbank Financial Services Limited, a subsidiary of The Federal Bank Limited, specializes in providing Gold Loans, Home Loans, Loan Against Property (LAP), and Business Loan Services. The company, with a robust presence in 191 districts across 16 states and union territories, focuses on retail loan products with a collateralized lending model targeting individuals and the emerging MSME sector.

