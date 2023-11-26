Fedbank Financial Services IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status, Subscription Details
IPO subscription closed at an oversubscription rate of 2.19 times, with interest from institutional & non-institutional investors.
Fedbank Financial Services Initial Public Offering (IPO) concluded its subscription period witnessing a robust demand on its last day. The IPO closing at an oversubscription rate of 2.19 times. Institutional investors subscribed 3.51 times, non-institutional investors at 1.45 times, while retail investors showed strong interest at 1.81 times the offered shares.
Fedbank Financial Services IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares of Fedbank Financial Services Limited is expected to finalise on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Fedbank Financial Services IPO Listing Date
Shares of Fedbank Financial Services Limited are expected to list on both BSE and NSE, on Tuesday, December 5.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Where to check Fedbank Financial Services IPO allotment status?
Investors can check the Fedbank Financial Services IPO allotment status on the official website of registrar for IPO, Link Intime Pvt Ltd and on the official website of BSE
Fedbank Financial Services IPO Timeline Subscription Status
Subscription Day 3
Total subscription: 2.20 times
Institutional investors: 3.51 times
Non-institutional investors: 1.45 times
Retail investors: 1.82 times
Employee Reserved: 1.34 times
Subscription Day 2
Total Subscription: 0.90 times
Institutional investors: 0.56 times
Non-institutional investors: 0.52 times
Retail investors: 1.26 times
Employee Reserved: 0.78 times
Subscription Day 1
Total Subscription: 0.38 times
Institutional investors: 0.0 times
Non-institutional investors: 0.21 times
Retail investors: 0.67 times
Employee Reserved: 0.37 times
Fedbank Financial Services IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, November 22
IPO Close Date: Friday, November 24
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, November 30
Initiation of Refunds: Friday, December 1
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, December 4
Listing Date: Tuesday, December 5
Fedbank Financial Services IPO Issue Details
Total Issue Size: Rs 1,092.26 Crores
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh Issue Size: Rs 600.77 Crores
Shares for Fresh Issue: 42,912,087 shares
Offer for Sale Size: Rs 492.26 Crores
Shares for Offer for Sale: 35,161,723 shares
Price Band: Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share
Lot Size: 107 Shares
About Fedbank Financial Services Limited
Fedbank Financial Services Limited, a subsidiary of The Federal Bank Limited, specializes in providing Gold Loans, Home Loans, Loan Against Property (LAP), and Business Loan Services. The company, with a robust presence in 191 districts across 16 states and union territories, focuses on retail loan products with a collateralized lending model targeting individuals and the emerging MSME sector.