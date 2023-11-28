Fedbank Financial Services IPO: How And Where To Check The Allotment Status?
Step by step guide to check Fedbank Financial Services IPO on Link Intime and on BSE website
Fedbank Financial Services Initial Public Offering (IPO) concluded its subscription period on November 24 with an oversubscription rate of 2.19 times. Institutional investors subscribed 3.51 times, non-institutional investors at 1.45 times, while retail investors showed strong interest at 1.81 times the offered shares.
Fedbank Financial Services IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares Fedbank Financial Services Limited is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Fedbank Financial Services IPO Listing Date
Shares of Fedbank Financial Services Limited are expected to list on both BSE and NSE on Thursday, November 30.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Where to check Fedbank Financial Services IPO allotment status?
Investors can check the Fedbank Financial Services IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Link Intime Pvt Ltd, and on the official website of BSE.
How to check Fedbank Financial Services IPO allotment status on Link Intime Pvt Ltd.?
Visit the Link Intime website: https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html
Select "Fedbank Financial Services Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public Issues page (once allotment is finalised).
Enter your PAN number, application number, or DP Client ID.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
How to check Fedbank Financial Services IPO allotment status on BSE website?
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Fedbank Financial Services Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Fedbank Financial Services IPO Timeline ( Tentitive Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, November 22
IPO Close Date: Friday, November 24
Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, November 28
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, November 29
Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, November 29
Listing Date: Thursday, November 30
Fedbank Financial Services IPO Issue Details
Total Issue Size: Rs 1,092.26 Crores
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh Issue Size: Rs 600.77 Crores
Shares for Fresh Issue: 42,912,087 shares
Offer for Sale Size: Rs 492.26 Crores
Shares for Offer for Sale: 35,161,723 shares
Price Band: Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share
Lot Size: 107 Shares
About Fedbank Financial Services Limited
Fedbank Financial Services Limited, a subsidiary of The Federal Bank Limited, specializes in providing Gold Loans, Home Loans, Loan Against Property (LAP), and Business Loan Services. The company, with a robust presence in 191 districts across 16 states and union territories, focuses on retail loan products with a collateralized lending model targeting individuals and the emerging MSME sector.