Fedbank Financial Services IPO: How And Where To Check The Allotment Status?
Fedbank Financial Services IPO: How And Where To Check The Allotment Status?

Step by step guide to check Fedbank Financial Services IPO on Link Intime and on BSE website

28 Nov 2023, 11:20 AM IST
BQPrime
Source: Freepik

Fedbank Financial Services Initial Public Offering (IPO) concluded its subscription period on November 24 with an oversubscription rate of 2.19 times. Institutional investors subscribed 3.51 times, non-institutional investors at 1.45 times, while retail investors showed strong interest at 1.81 times the offered shares.

Fedbank Financial Services IPO Allotment Date

The allotment of shares Fedbank Financial Services Limited is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change

Fedbank Financial Services IPO Listing Date

Shares of Fedbank Financial Services Limited are expected to list on both BSE and NSE on Thursday, November 30.

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change

Where to check Fedbank Financial Services IPO allotment status?

Investors can check the Fedbank Financial Services IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Link Intime Pvt Ltd, and on the official website of BSE.

How to check Fedbank Financial Services IPO allotment status on Link Intime Pvt Ltd.?

  • Visit the Link Intime website: https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html

  • Select "Fedbank Financial Services Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public Issues page (once allotment is finalised).

  • Enter your PAN number, application number, or DP Client ID.

  • Click on the "SUBMIT" button.

  • Download or print the allotment status for your records.

How to check Fedbank Financial Services IPO allotment status on BSE website?

  • Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

  • Select the issue type as 'Equity.'

  • Choose "Fedbank Financial Services Limited" from the dropdown menu.

  • Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

  • Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.

  • Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.

  • Download or print the allotment status for your records.

Fedbank Financial Services IPO Timeline ( Tentitive Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: Wednesday, November 22

  • IPO Close Date: Friday, November 24

  • Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, November 28

  • Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, November 29

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, November 29

  • Listing Date: Thursday, November 30

Fedbank Financial Services IPO Issue Details

  • Total Issue Size: Rs 1,092.26 Crores

  • Face Value: Rs 10 per share

  • Fresh Issue Size: Rs 600.77 Crores

  • Shares for Fresh Issue: 42,912,087 shares

  • Offer for Sale Size: Rs 492.26 Crores

  • Shares for Offer for Sale: 35,161,723 shares

  • Price Band: Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share

  • Lot Size: 107 Shares

About Fedbank Financial Services Limited

Fedbank Financial Services Limited, a subsidiary of The Federal Bank Limited, specializes in providing Gold Loans, Home Loans, Loan Against Property (LAP), and Business Loan Services. The company, with a robust presence in 191 districts across 16 states and union territories, focuses on retail loan products with a collateralized lending model targeting individuals and the emerging MSME sector.

