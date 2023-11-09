ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO Allotment Finalised: How To Check Allotment Status

ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited had launched its initial public offering November 3 and the issue closed on November 7. On the last day of subscription the ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO was subscribed 73.15 times. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO comprises a fresh issue of 65,116,667 shares, amounting to up to Rs 390.70 crore. The price band for the issue is fixed in the range of Rs 57– 60 per share.

As per the latest update, the allotment of shares have now been finalised.

Investors who had shown interest in the ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO can now check their allotment status by following the steps provided below.