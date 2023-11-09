ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO Allotment Finalised: How To Check Allotment Status
Step by step guide on how to check the ESAF Small Finance Bank allotment status online
ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited had launched its initial public offering November 3 and the issue closed on November 7. On the last day of subscription the ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO was subscribed 73.15 times. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO comprises a fresh issue of 65,116,667 shares, amounting to up to Rs 390.70 crore. The price band for the issue is fixed in the range of Rs 57– 60 per share.
As per the latest update, the allotment of shares have now been finalised.
Investors who had shown interest in the ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO can now check their allotment status by following the steps provided below.
Where to check ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status?
Investors can check the ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status on the official website of registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd and on the official BSE website.
How to check ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd.
Visit the Link Intime website: https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html
Select "ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page.
Enter your PAN number, application number, or DP Client ID.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
How to check ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status on BSE
Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Click on "Equity" under "Issue Type."
Select "ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited" from the IPO list.
Enter your application number or PAN number.
Complete the 'Captcha.'
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO Listing Date
Shares of ESAF Small Finance Bank may list on BSE and NSE on Friday, November 10, 2023.
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Friday, November 3
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, November 7
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, November 9 (finalised)
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, November 9
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, November 9
Listing Date: Friday, November 10
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 77,166,667 shares (aggregating up to Rs 463.00 Cr)
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 65,116,667 shares (aggregating up to Rs 390.70 Cr)
Shares for offer for sale: 12,050,000 shares
Price band: Rs 57 to Rs 60 per share
Lot size: 250 Shares
About ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited
ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited is a finance bank incorporated in 1992, mainly focuses on lending loans to rural or semi- rural customers. Provide micro loans, retail loans, MSME loans, loans to financial institutions. Domestically they have 581 ATM’s. Bank has a network of 700 outlets, 743 customer service centers, 20 business correspondents and 481 business facilitators, as of 2023.
Bank is making it easy for the customers for digital or online usage by providing internet banking portal, a mobile banking platform, SMS alerts, bill payments and RuPay branded ATM cum debit cards. There are a total of 4100 people working with them as of March 2022.