ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status, Subscription Details
Check ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO allotment date, subscription details, how to check allotment status and more.
ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited launched its initial public offering on November 3 and the issue closed on November 7. On the last day of subscription the ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO was subscribed 73.15 times. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO comprises a fresh issue of 65,116,667 shares, amounting to up to Rs 390.70 crore. The price band for the issue is fixed in the range of Rs 57– 60 per share.
ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares of ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited is expected to be finalize on Friday, November 10.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO Listing Date
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO will list on BSE & NSE with the tentative listing date scheduled for Thursday, November 16.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where to check ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status?
Investors can check the ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status on the official website of registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd and on the official BSE website.
Subscription Status ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO
Subscription Status Day 3:
Total Subscription: 73.15 times
Institutional investors: 173.52 times
Non-institutional investors: 84.37 times
Retail investors: 16.97 times
Employee Reserved: 4.36 times
Subscription Status Day 2:
Total Subscription: 8.31 times
Institutional investors: 1.04 times
Non-institutional investors: 20.17 times
Retail investors: 7.90 times
Employee Reserved: 2.39 times
Subscription Status Day 1:
Total Subscription: 1.74 times
Institutional investors: 0.90 times or 90%
Non-institutional investors: 2.44 times
Retail investors: 1.98 times
Employee Reserved: 1.01 times
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule):
IPO Open Date: Friday, November 3
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, November 7
Basis of Allotment: Friday, November 10
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, November 13
Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, November 15
Listing Date: Thursday, November 16
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO Issue Details:
Total issue size: 77,166,667 shares (aggregating up to Rs 463.00 Cr)
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 65,116,667 shares (aggregating up to Rs 390.70 Cr)
Shares for offer for sale: 12,050,000 shares
Price band: Rs 57 to Rs 60 per share
Lot size: 250 Shares
About ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited
ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited is a finance bank incorporated in 1992, mainly focuses on lending loans to rural or semi- rural customers. Provide micro loans, retail loans, MSME loans, loans to financial institutions. Domestically they have 581 ATM’s. Bank has a network of 700 outlets, 743 customer service centers, 20 business correspondents and 481 business facilitators, as of 2023.
Bank is making it easy for the customers for digital or online usage by providing internet banking portal, a mobile banking platform, SMS alerts, bill payments and RuPay branded ATM cum debit cards. There are a total of 4100 people working with them as of March 2022.