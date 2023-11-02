ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO: All You Need To Know

ESAF Small Finance Bank is set to launch its initial public offering on Nov. 3. The IPO issue will close on Nov. 7.

The Kerala-based bank is seeking to secure a total of Rs 463 crore in funding. It plans to generate Rs 390.7 crore through the issuance of fresh equity shares, while the remaining amount will be acquired through an offer for sale. The other selling shareholders are PNB Metlife and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

The company plans to utilise the proceeds towards augmentation of their Tier-1 capital base and increasing its onward lending business. Raising of funds also helps them to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements on capital adequacy.