EMS Shares Debut At Nearly 34% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of EMS Ltd. debuted at Rs 282.05 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 33.67% to their IPO price of Rs 211 apiece.

On the BSE, the shares listed at Rs 281.55, a premium of 33.44%.

The initial public offering of water and sewerage infra player was subscribed to 75.28 times on the final day. The category for institutional investors was subscribed to 153.02 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors received 82.32 times. The quota for retail investors was subscribed to 29.79 times.