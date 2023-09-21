EMS Shares Debut At Nearly 34% Premium Over IPO Price
Shares debuted at Rs 282.05 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a premium of 33.67%. On the BSE, the shares listed at Rs 281.55
Shares of EMS Ltd. debuted at Rs 282.05 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 33.67% to their IPO price of Rs 211 apiece.
On the BSE, the shares listed at Rs 281.55, a premium of 33.44%.
The initial public offering of water and sewerage infra player was subscribed to 75.28 times on the final day. The category for institutional investors was subscribed to 153.02 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors received 82.32 times. The quota for retail investors was subscribed to 29.79 times.
Business
EMS specialises in providing comprehensive infrastructure solutions, including sewerage, water supply, waste treatment, electrical transmission, and roadworks for government bodies. They handle wastewater scheme projects and water supply scheme projects, including sewage and water treatment plants.
They also compete for tenders and have in-house design, engineering, and construction teams. They form joint ventures for project execution, holding a successful track record since 2010 with 50 independent projects and 17 projects acquired from a proprietorship in 2012.