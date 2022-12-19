Elin Electronics Ltd. IPO: All You Need To Know

The company is a leading electronics manufacturing services manufacturer of end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small/kitchen appliances in India and is one of the largest fractional horsepower motor manufacturers in India.

Based on the overall market size, it is projected to be the largest player in this category, with a market share of 12% in FY2021, according to Frost and Sullivan.

It is one of the key players in LED lighting and flashlights, with an electronics manufacturing services market share of approximately 7% in FY2021. It is also one of the key players in the small appliances vertical, with an EMS market share of 10.7% in FY2021.

It manufactures and assembles a wide array of products and provides end-to-end product solutions. It serves both the original equipment manufacturer's and the original design manufacturer's business models. Under the OEM model, it manufactures and supplies products based on designs developed by its customers, who then further distribute these products under their own brands.

Under the ODM model, in addition to manufacturing, it also conceptualizes and designs the products, which are then marketed to prospective customers under their brands.

It has developed ODM capabilities with respect to lighting products and small appliances. Its key diversified product portfolio in EMS includes LED lighting, fans, and switches; lighting products; ceiling, fresh air, and table-wall-pedestal fans; modular switches and sockets; and small appliances such as dry and steam irons, toasters, hand blenders, mixer grinders, hair dryers, and hair straighteners.

Its ODM capabilities also include fractional horsepower motors, which are used in mixer grinders, hand blenders, wet grinders, chimneys, air conditioners, heat convectors, TPW fans, etc., and other miscellaneous products such as terminal blocks for air conditioners, stainless steel blades for mixer grinders, die casting, and radio sets.

In addition to EMS offerings, it also manufactures medical diagnostic cartridges for use in diagnostic devices, and plastic moulded and sheet metal parts and components, primarily for customers in the auto ancillary and consumer durables sectors. It also manufactures and sells fractional horsepower motors under its own brand name, "Elin."

It has three manufacturing facilities, located in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh; Baddi, Himachal Pradesh; and Verna, Goa.

The company is a contract manufacturers for multinational majors like Signify, Phillips, Faber and domestic manufacturers Eveready, Crompton, Havells' among the others.