Digikore Studios Files Draft Papers With NSE Emerge For IPO

Founded in 2000 by Abhishek More, Digikore Studios is among a select few VFX studios in the country to have worked on over 200 Hollywood films and TV series, including 'Thor: Love and Thunder', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Deadpool', 'Star Trek', 'Jumanji', 'Stranger Things and Game of Thrones'.