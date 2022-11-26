Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: All You Need To Know

Business

Dharmaj Crop Guard is an agrochemical company engaged in the business of manufacturing, distributing and marketing a wide range of agrochemical formulations such as insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulators, micro fertilisers and antibiotics to B2C and B2B customers.

They are also into the marketing and distribution of agro-chemical products to Indian farmers under brands in-licensed by them, owned by them, and under generic brands. They are presently in the non-subsidised segment.

As on Sept. 30, the company had more than 154 institutional products that were sold to more than 600 customers based in India and in international markets. They export their products to more than 66 customers across 25 countries in Latin America, East African countries, Middle East and Far East Asia.

The company’s manufacturing facilities are located in Kerala and Taluka Bavla in Ahmedabad. It is setting up another technical facility in Bharuch, which will help in the backward integration of the business and help double capacity utilisation to 60-65% once completed.

The current aggregate installed capacity of their manufacturing facility for agro-chemical formulations is 25,500 MT. They bought land at Saykha Industrial Estate in Bharuch, Gujarat, as part of their plans to grow and make their business more efficient.

As on Sept 30, its branded products are sold in 17 states through a network of over 4,362 dealers, who have access to 16 stock depots in India.