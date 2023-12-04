Deepak Chemtex IPO Allotment Date & How To Check Allotment Status
Deepak Chemtex IPO saw massive demand, with it being subscribed 403.03 times on its final day of subscription.
Deepak Chemtex IPO concluded on December 1, with exceptional demand on the final day. The IPO, raising Rs 23.04 crores, saw massive interest, especially from QIBs and NIIs. QIBs subscribed 96.80 times, NIIs 642.25 times, and retail investors 475.36 times their allocated shares. With a price band of Rs 76 to Rs 80 per share.
Deepak Chemtex IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares of Deepak Chemtex Limited is scheduled to be disclosed on Wednesday, December 6.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Deepak Chemtex IPO Listing Date
Deepak Chemtex Limited is set to list on BSE SME on Monday, December 11.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Where to check Deepak Chemtex IPO allotment status?
Investors can check their Deepak Chemtex IPO allotment status on the official websites of both Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and BSE.
How to check Deepak Chemtex IPO allotment status on Bigshare Pvt Ltd.?
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Deepak Chemtex Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, such as your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
How to check Deepak Chemtex IPO allotment status on BSE?
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Deepak Chemtex Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Deepak Chemtex IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, November 29
IPO Close Date: Friday, December 1
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, December 6
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, December 7
Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, December 8
Listing Date: Monday, December 11
Deepak Chemtex IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 2,880,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 23.04 Cr)
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 2,880,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 23.04 Cr)
Shares for fresh issue: 28.8 lakh shares
Offer for sale size: Not applicable
Shares for offer for sale: Not applicable
Price band: Rs 76 to Rs 80 per share
Lot size: 1600 Shares
About Deepak Chemtex Limited
Deepak Chemtex Limited, incorporated in 1997, is a manufacturer of colorants for various industries such as Food, Drug, Cosmetics, Cleaning compounds, Agriculture, etc. With a production capacity of over 1200 metric tonnes per annum, the company's manufacturing unit in Ratnagiri District, Maharashtra, is ISO 9001:2015 accredited and holds HALAL and KOSHER certificates. The company exports its products to several countries, including China, France, Kenya, Mexico, Europe, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.