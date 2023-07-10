Cyient DLM Shares Debut At 52.07% Premium Over IPO Price

Cyient DLM Ltd. shares listed at Rs 403 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 52.07% to their IPO price of Rs 265 apiece. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 401, a 51.32% premium.

The electronics manufacturing services company share sale was subscribed 67.31 times with institutional buyers leading the demand. The QIB portion was subscribed 90.44 times, whereas the non-institutional investors portion saw 45.05 times subscription. The retail portion was subscribed 49.22 times, whereas the basket reserved for employees was subscribed 2.45 times. The Rs 592-crore IPO was fully subscribed on the first day.

On the first day, the issue was subscribed 2.65 times, and 7.6 times on the second day. Proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for funding working capital requirements, capital expenditure, debt repayments, acquisitions and other general corporate purposes.