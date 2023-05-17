Crayons Advertising IPO To Open On May 22; Sets Price Band At Rs 62-65 Per Share

Homegrown advertising agency Crayons Advertising said on Wednesday it has fixed a price band of Rs 62–65 per share for its initial share sale offering, which will open for public subscription on May 22.

The issue will conclude on May 25, and shares of the company will be listed on NSE Emerge, the company said in a statement.

The company would offer 64.30 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each through the book-building process. At the upper price band of the issue, the advertising firm will raise Rs 41.79 crore.

Proceeds from the issue will be used for capital expenditures on infrastructure and cutting-edge technology.

Of the total 64.30 lakh equity shares offered, 30.52 lakh shares have been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 9.18 lakh shares for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and 21.38 lakh shares will be provided to the public.

Founded in 1986, Crayons Advertising provides an end-to-end ad-tech communication solutions platform for advertising media services consisting of brand strategy, events, digital media, print media, and outdoor media services.

For the nine months ended December 2022, Crayons Advertising earned a total revenue of Rs 203.75 crore and a net profit of Rs 12.67 crore.

Corporate Capital Venture is the lead manager, and Skyline Financial Service is the registrar of the issue.