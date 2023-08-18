Concord Biotech Shares List At 21.46% Premium Over IPO Price On Market Debut
The shares listed at a premium of Rs 900.05 apiece on both NSE and BSE after its IPO was subscribed 24.87 times.
Shares of Concord Biotech Ltd. were listed at Rs 900.05 apiece on the National Stock Exchange and BSE, a premium of 21.46% over the IPO price of Rs 741.
Concord Biotech launched its initial public offering on Aug. 4, which was subscribed 58% on day 1, 2.72 times on day 2, and 24.87 times on day 3.
The India-based biopharma company’s IPO comprises 2.093 crore equity shares offered by Helix Investments through an offer for sale. This represents 20% of the pre-offer shareholding of the company.
Concord Biotech is a leading India-based biopharma company that specialises in fermentation-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. They supply immunosuppressants and oncology APIs to over 70 countries, including regulated markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan. With a market share of over 20% by volume in 2021, the company is among the few successfully scaled-up fermentation-based API manufacturers.