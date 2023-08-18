Concord Biotech Shares List At 21.46% Premium Over IPO Price On Market Debut

Shares of Concord Biotech Ltd. were listed at Rs 900.05 apiece on the National Stock Exchange and BSE, a premium of 21.46% over the IPO price of Rs 741.

Concord Biotech launched its initial public offering on Aug. 4, which was subscribed 58% on day 1, 2.72 times on day 2, and 24.87 times on day 3.

The India-based biopharma company’s IPO comprises 2.093 crore equity shares offered by Helix Investments through an offer for sale. This represents 20% of the pre-offer shareholding of the company.