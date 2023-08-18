BQPrimeIPOsConcord Biotech Shares List At 21.46% Premium Over IPO Price On Market Debut
Concord Biotech Shares List At 21.46% Premium Over IPO Price On Market Debut

The shares listed at a premium of Rs 900.05 apiece on both NSE and BSE after its IPO was subscribed 24.87 times.

18 Aug 2023, 10:15 AM IST
(Source: Concord Biotech's Website)

Shares of Concord Biotech Ltd. were listed at Rs 900.05 apiece on the National Stock Exchange and BSE, a premium of 21.46% over the IPO price of Rs 741.

Concord Biotech launched its initial public offering on Aug. 4, which was subscribed 58% on day 1, 2.72 times on day 2, and 24.87 times on day 3.

The India-based biopharma company’s IPO comprises 2.093 crore equity shares offered by Helix Investments through an offer for sale. This represents 20% of the pre-offer shareholding of the company.

Concord Biotech IPO: All You Need To Know

Concord Biotech IPO: All You Need To Know
Concord Biotech is a leading India-based biopharma company that specialises in fermentation-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. They supply immunosuppressants and oncology APIs to over 70 countries, including regulated markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan. With a market share of over 20% by volume in 2021, the company is among the few successfully scaled-up fermentation-based API manufacturers.

