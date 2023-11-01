Cello World IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

Cello World launched its initial public offering on Oct. 30. The IPO issue will close on Nov. 1.

The consumer houseware's IPO comprises a offer for sales of 29,320,987 shares, amounting to up to Rs 1,900 crore. The company does not have any fresh issue. The IPO was subscribed 38% on day 1 and 1.44 times on day 2.

Cello World Ltd. has raised Rs 567 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering next week.

The consumer housewares company allotted 87.5 lakh shares at Rs 648 apiece to 39 anchor investors.

The marquee investors include ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co., SBI Life Insurance Co., HDFC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Co., BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Motilal Oswal, Edelweiss and Goldman Sachs, among others.

Eight domestic mutual funds have applied through a total of 11 schemes, the company said in an exchange filing. They have collectively netted 27.9% of the anchor portion of Rs 158 crore.

ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla Sun Life, and Motilal Oswal have secured an allocation of 5.26% each