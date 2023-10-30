Cello World IPO Opens Oct. 30. Should You Invest Or Not Based On Valuation?

Consumerware company Cello World Ltd. launched its initial public offering to raise around Rs 1,900 crore on Monday, Oct. 31. The issue concludes on Nov. 1. The price band is Rs 617–648 per share.

The IPO consists only of an offer-for-sale; thus, the company will not receive any funds from the issue. A couple of promoter and promoter group entities are participating in the OFS and offloading 2.9 crore shares.

After the IPO, promoters shares in the company will decline to 78.07% from 91.88% earlier. Consequently, public shareholding will increase from 8.12% to 21.93%.