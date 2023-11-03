Cello World IPO Allotment Finalised: Where And How To Check Allotment Status

Cello World Limited recently offered its shares to the public for the first time through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). This IPO was open for subscription from October 30, and closed on November 1. The company aimed to raise Rs 1,900 crores by selling 2.93 crore shares to investors. The IPO price ranged from Rs 617 to Rs 648 per share, and investors needed a minimum of 23 shares to apply, which amounted to Rs 14,904 for retail investors.

The IPO has been subscribed 38.90 times as of 5:06 p.m. on Wednesday, the final day of its subscription.