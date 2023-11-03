Cello World IPO Allotment Finalised: Where And How To Check Allotment Status
Follow steps to check allotment status, subscription details and more
Cello World Limited recently offered its shares to the public for the first time through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). This IPO was open for subscription from October 30, and closed on November 1. The company aimed to raise Rs 1,900 crores by selling 2.93 crore shares to investors. The IPO price ranged from Rs 617 to Rs 648 per share, and investors needed a minimum of 23 shares to apply, which amounted to Rs 14,904 for retail investors.
The IPO has been subscribed 38.90 times as of 5:06 p.m. on Wednesday, the final day of its subscription.
Cello World IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for the Cello World Limited are likely to be finalized on Monday, November 6. As per the latest update the IPO has now been finalised.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Cello World IPO Listing Date
Shares of Cello World Limited are likely to be listed on both the stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) on Thursday, November 9.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where To Check Cello World IPO Allotment Status
You can check the allotment status of Cello World Limited IPO on the official website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd. or on the BSE website.
How To Check Cello World IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime Website?
Visit the official website of Link Intime India Pvt Ltd here: https://linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html
Choose "Cello World Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type, choose either Application number, Dp Client ID, or PAN and enter the required information.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
How To Check Cello World IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website?
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Cello World Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Cello World IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Status Day 3:
Total Subscription: 38.90 times
Institutional investors: 108.57 times
Non-institutional investors: 24.42 times
Retail investors: 3.06 times
Reservation portion shareholders: 2.60 times
Subscription Status Day 2:
Total Subscription: 1.44 times
Institutional investors: 0.05 times
Non-institutional investors: 4.35 times
Retail investors: 1.04 times
Reservation portion shareholders: 1.25 times
Subscription Status Day 1:
Total Subscription: 0.38% times (or 38%)
Institutional investors: 0.02%
Non-institutional investors: 0.94 times (94%)
Retail investors: 0.35 times (35%)
Employee Reserved: 0.42 times (42%)
Cello World Limited IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Monday, October 30
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, November 1
Basis of Allotment: Monday, November 6
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, November 7
Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, November 8
Listing Date: Thursday, November 9
Cello World Limited IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 1,900.00 crores
Face value: Rs 5 per share
Offer for sale size: 29,320,987 shares
Shares for offer for sale: 29,320,987 shares
Price band: Rs 617 to Rs 648 per share
Lot size: 23 Shares
About Cello World Limited Limited:
Cello World Limited is a renowned Indian consumer product company that operates in three main categories, including writing instruments and stationery, molded furniture, and consumer housewares and related products. The company has over 60 years of experience in the consumer product industry, allowing them to understand consumer preferences and choices better.
As of March 31, 2023, the company has 15,841 stock-keeping units ("SKU") across all product ranges and a national sales distribution team with 683 members. Cello World Limited is known for its strong market position, diverse product ranges, and an experienced management team with domain expertise.