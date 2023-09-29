Capital Small Finance Bank Files Draft Red Herring Prospectus For IPO

Jalandhar-based Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd. has submitted a draft red herring prospectus for an initial public offering. It plans to raise up to Rs 450 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares at a face value of Rs 10 each.

The IPO also includes an offer for sale of up to 24.12 lakh equity shares, the company said in the prospectus submitted to the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The offer for sale comprises up to 8.37 lakh shares held by Oman India Joint Investment Fund II, 3.37 lakh shares by PI Ventures, 6.05 lakh shares by Amicus Capital Private Equity I, 70,178 shares by Amicus Capital Partners India Fund-I, and 5.64 lakh shares by other shareholders.

Nuvama Wealth Management, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd., and Equirus Capital Pvt. are the lead managers of the issue.

These funds will be utilised to boost the lender's Tier-I capital for its future capital requirements, the lender said. Capital Small Finance Bank's increased capital needs "are expected to arise out of growth in our bank’s assets, primarily our bank’s loans and investment portfolio", the DRHP stated. Further, it would also ensure compliance with regulatory requirements on capital adequacy prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India.