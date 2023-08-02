BQPrimeIPOsHow To Check Yatharth Hospital IPO Allotment Status Online On Link Intime & BSE Website
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Check Yatharth Hospital IPO Allotment Status Online On Link Intime & BSE Website

Follow the steps mentioned in this article to find out the share allotment status of Yatharth Hospital IPO.

02 Aug 2023, 10:45 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Freepik</p></div>
Source: Freepik

After the successful subscription of Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services' initial public offering (IPO) last week, investors are eager to find out if they have been allotted shares.

The company will determine the share allotment on Wednesday, August 2.

Investors can check their share allotment status online by following a few simple steps.

The allotment status can be checked on either the BSE website or the Link Intime.

How To IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime Website

  • Visit the official website of Link Intime India Private Limited: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

  • Select the IPO name from the drop-down menu. (Name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized)

  • Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.

  • Provide the relevant details of the selected mode in step 2.

  • Fill the captcha accurately for security purposes.

  • Click on the "Submit" button.

ALSO READ

Yatharth Hospital IPO: All You Need To Know

Opinion
Yatharth Hospital IPO: All You Need To Know
Read More

How To Check IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website

  • Visit the official BSE website on desktop at: https://www.bseindia.com/.

  • On the top menu, hover over the "Investors" tab.

  • Click on the "Investors Services" dropdown from the menu.

  • Click on "Status of Issue Application."

  • Now find and click on "under section Investor Services - Application Status Check."

  • You will be redirected to the IPO Allotment Status page.

  • Under the "Issue Type" section, select "Equity."

  • In the "Issue Name" dropdown, choose "Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited."

  • Enter your Application Number in the provided box or Input your PAN (Permanent Account Number) no. that was used for applying to the IPO.

  • Complete the captcha or security check.

  • Click on the "Submit" button.

To check on a mobile device

  • Visit the official BSE website on mobile at: https://www.bseindia.com/.

  • Under 'Quick Links' at the bottom of the page, find "Status of Issue Application."

  • You will be redirected to the IPO Allotment Status page.

  • Under the "Issue Type" section, select "Equity."

  • In the "Issue Name" dropdown, choose "Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited."

  • Enter your Application Number in the provided box or Input your PAN (Permanent Account Number) no. that was used for applying to the IPO.

  • Complete the captcha or security check.

  • Click on the "Submit" button.

You can also check the allotment status of Yatharth Hospital IPO by visiting this page directly - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and then following the steps mentioned below:

  • Under the "Issue Type" section, select "Equity."

  • In the "Issue Name" dropdown, choose "Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited."

  • Enter your Application Number in the provided box or Input your PAN (Permanent Account Number) no. that was used for applying to the IPO.

  • Complete the captcha or security check.

  • Click on the "Submit" button.

Yatharth Hospital IPO: Subscription Status 

Subscription Status: Day 3:

The IPO was subscribed 36.16 times as of the end of the third day, which was July 28, 2023.

  • Total Subscription: 36.16 times

  • Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIBs): 85.10 times

  • Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) contribution: 27.7%

  • Non-institutional Investors: 37.22 times

  • Retail Investors: 8.34 times

Subscription Status: Day 2:

The IPO was subscribed 3.03 times as of 5 p.m. on July 27, 2023.

  • Institutional Investors: 0.29 times or 29%

  • Non-institutional Investors: 5.85 times

  • Retail Investors: 3.36 times

Subscription Status: Day 1:

The IPO was fully subscribed 1.08 times as of 5 p.m. on July 26, 2023.

  • Institutional Investors: 0.26 times or 26%

  • Non-institutional Investors: 1.77 times

  • Retail Investors: 1.25 times

ALSO READ

Yatharth Hospital IPO Subscribed 36.16 Times At Close

Opinion
Yatharth Hospital IPO Subscribed 36.16 Times At Close
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT