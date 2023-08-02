How To Check Yatharth Hospital IPO Allotment Status Online On Link Intime & BSE Website
Follow the steps mentioned in this article to find out the share allotment status of Yatharth Hospital IPO.
After the successful subscription of Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services' initial public offering (IPO) last week, investors are eager to find out if they have been allotted shares.
The company will determine the share allotment on Wednesday, August 2.
Investors can check their share allotment status online by following a few simple steps.
The allotment status can be checked on either the BSE website or the Link Intime.
How To IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime Website
Visit the official website of Link Intime India Private Limited: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.
Select the IPO name from the drop-down menu. (Name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized)
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Provide the relevant details of the selected mode in step 2.
Fill the captcha accurately for security purposes.
Click on the "Submit" button.
How To Check IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Visit the official BSE website on desktop at: https://www.bseindia.com/.
On the top menu, hover over the "Investors" tab.
Click on the "Investors Services" dropdown from the menu.
Click on "Status of Issue Application."
Now find and click on "under section Investor Services - Application Status Check."
You will be redirected to the IPO Allotment Status page.
Under the "Issue Type" section, select "Equity."
In the "Issue Name" dropdown, choose "Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited."
Enter your Application Number in the provided box or Input your PAN (Permanent Account Number) no. that was used for applying to the IPO.
Complete the captcha or security check.
Click on the "Submit" button.
To check on a mobile device
Visit the official BSE website on mobile at: https://www.bseindia.com/.
Under 'Quick Links' at the bottom of the page, find "Status of Issue Application."
You will be redirected to the IPO Allotment Status page.
You can also check the allotment status of Yatharth Hospital IPO by visiting this page directly - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and then following the steps mentioned below:
Yatharth Hospital IPO: Subscription Status
Subscription Status: Day 3:
The IPO was subscribed 36.16 times as of the end of the third day, which was July 28, 2023.
Total Subscription: 36.16 times
Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIBs): 85.10 times
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) contribution: 27.7%
Non-institutional Investors: 37.22 times
Retail Investors: 8.34 times
Subscription Status: Day 2:
The IPO was subscribed 3.03 times as of 5 p.m. on July 27, 2023.
Institutional Investors: 0.29 times or 29%
Non-institutional Investors: 5.85 times
Retail Investors: 3.36 times
Subscription Status: Day 1:
The IPO was fully subscribed 1.08 times as of 5 p.m. on July 26, 2023.
Institutional Investors: 0.26 times or 26%
Non-institutional Investors: 1.77 times
Retail Investors: 1.25 times