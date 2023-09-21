How To Check Kundan Edifice Limited IPO Allotment Status?
Kundan Edifice Limited will finalise the basis of the allotment of its shares on Thursday, September 21.
Kundan Edifice IPO is a fixed price issue of Rs 25.22 crores which opened on September 12, and closed on September 15. The Kundan Edifice IPO was subscribed 42.27 times on Sep 15, 2023. The public issue subscribed 44.13 times in the retail category and 35.68 times in the NII category.
Kundan Edifice Limited IPO Allotment Date
Kundan Edifice Limited will finalise the basis of the allotment of its shares on Thursday, September 21.
Kundan Edifice Limited IPO Listing Date
The tentative listing date for the Kundan Edifice Limited IPO is September 26, 2023. It's a date when the stock will officially be available for trading on NSE SME.
How To Check The Allotment Status Of Kundan Edifice Limited IPO On Cameo Corporate Services Limited:
Go to the Cameo Corporate Services Limited IPO website: https://ipo.cameoindia.com/
On the IPO Allotment Status page, find and select "Kundan Edifice Limited" from the drop-down list.
Choose one of the options: PAN number, DP Client ID, or Application Number, and enter your respective number in the provided field.
Fill in the captcha code as shown.
Click on the "Submit" button.
Kundan Edifice Limited IPO Timeline:
IPO Open Date: September 12
IPO Close Date: September 15
Basis of Allotment: September 21
Initiation of Refunds: September 22
Credit of Shares to Demat: September 25
Listing Date: September 26 (tentative)
Kundan Edifice Limited IPO Issue Details
Fresh issue size: Rs 25.22 crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fixed price band: Rs 90 to Rs 91 per share
Minimum lot size: 1200 shares
Listing: NSE SME