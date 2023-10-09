Vivaa Tradecom IPO Allotment Finalised: Here's How To Check Allotment Status
As per the latest update, the allotment had now been finalised.
Vivaa Tradecom Limited, established in 2010, recently completed an IPO with a fixed price offering valued at Rs 7.99 crores. They issued 15.66 lakh new shares, and the IPO bidding period ran from September 27 to October 4. Each share was priced at Rs 51, and the minimum investment was set at Rs 102,000 for retail investors and Rs 204,000 for HNIs.
Vivaa Tradecom Limited IPO Allotment Date
The allotment for the Vivaa Tradecom Limited IPO will be finalized on Monday, October 9. As per the latest update, the allotment had now been finalised.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Vivaa Tradecom Limited IPO Listing Date
Vivaa Tradecom Limited is scheduled to list on the BSE SME on Thursday, October 12.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where to check Vivaa Tradecom Limited IPO allotment status?
Investors can check their Vivaa Tradecom Limited IPO allotment status on two platforms: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and the official BSE website.
How to check Vivaa Tradecom Limited IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.?
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Vivaa Tradecom Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
How to check Vivaa Tradecom Limited IPO allotment status on BSE Website?
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Vivaa Tradecom Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Vivaa Tradecom Limited IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: September 27
IPO Close Date: October 4
Basis of Allotment: October 9
Initiation of Refunds: October 10
Credit of Shares to Demat: October 11
Listing Date: October 12
Vivaa Tradecom Limited IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 7.99 crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: Rs 7.99 crores
Shares for fresh issue: 1,566,000 shares
Price: Rs 51 per share
Lot size: 2000 Shares
About Vivaa Tradecom Limited
Established in 2010, Vivaa Tradecom specializes in clothing manufacturing and trading, offering Denim Fabric and readymade garments like Denim/Cotton Jeans for Men and Women.
In 2022, they shifted to focus solely on trading and expanded by partnering with companies like Rushil Décor Limited. Their clientele includes major players like Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd., Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Lajja Polyfab Pvt. Ltd., Nandan Denim Limited, Bajaj Impex, and Reliance Retail Limited.