Vishnusurya Projects & Infra IPO Allotment Out, Steps To Check IPO Allotment Status?
As per the latest update, the allotment has now been finalised.
Vishnusurya Projects and Infra, established in 1996, recently completed an IPO, raising Rs 49.98 crores by selling 73.5 lakh new shares at an IPO price of Rs 68 per share. The IPO was open for subscription from September 29 to October 5.
The company operates in property development, mining, and manufacturing, with a focus on real estate projects, mining operations, and sand production in Tamil Nadu. Retail investors needed a minimum investment of Rs 136,000 for 2,000 shares, and HNIs had to invest Rs 272,000 for 4,000 shares.
Vishnusurya Projects and Infra IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of share for the Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Limited will be finalized on Monday, October 9. As per the latest update, the allotment has now been finalised.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Vishnusurya Projects and Infra IPO Listing Date
Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Limited is scheduled to be listed on NSE SME on Thursday, October 12.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where to check Vishnusurya Projects and Infra IPO allotment status?
Investors can check the allotment status of Vishnusurya Projects and Infra IPO on the Cameo Corporate Services Limited IPO website.
How to check Vishnusurya Projects and Infra IPO allotment status on Cameo Corporate Services Limited?
Visit the Cameo Corporate Services Limited IPO website: https://ipo.cameoindia.com/
On the IPO Allotment Status page, select "Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Limited" from the drop-down list.
Choose one of the options: PAN number, DP Client ID, or Application Number, and enter your respective number in the provided field.
Fill in the captcha code as shown.
Click on the "Submit" button.
Vishnusurya Projects and Infra IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: September 29
IPO Close Date: October 5
Basis of Allotment: October 9
Initiation of Refunds: October 10
Credit of Shares to Demat: October 10
Listing Date: October 12
Vishnusurya Projects and Infra IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 49.98 crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 7,350,000 shares
Shares for fresh issue: 7,350,000 shares
Price band: Rs 68 per share
Lot size: 2000 Shares
About Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Limited
Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Limited, established in 1996, is involved in mining rough stones and producing aggregates and manufactured sand. The company operates in three main areas:
Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC): Vishnusurya offers a wide range of services in property development, including commercial and mixed-use construction, residential projects, industrial facilities, and more.
Mining and Sand Production: The company owns and operates quarries in Tamil Nadu, India, with the capacity to produce aggregates and sand.
Accredited Contractor: Vishnusurya is a Class I contractor accredited by various government departments, making it eligible for a variety of projects.
The company has a strong presence in infrastructure development and mining operations in Tamil Nadu.