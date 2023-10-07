Vishnusurya Projects & Infra IPO Allotment Out, Steps To Check IPO Allotment Status?

Vishnusurya Projects and Infra, established in 1996, recently completed an IPO, raising Rs 49.98 crores by selling 73.5 lakh new shares at an IPO price of Rs 68 per share. The IPO was open for subscription from September 29 to October 5.

The company operates in property development, mining, and manufacturing, with a focus on real estate projects, mining operations, and sand production in Tamil Nadu. Retail investors needed a minimum investment of Rs 136,000 for 2,000 shares, and HNIs had to invest Rs 272,000 for 4,000 shares.