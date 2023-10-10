Plada Infotech Services IPO Allotment Out, Check Allotment Status Now
As per the latest update, the allotment has now been finalised on October 10.
Plada Infotech Services Limited, established in 2010, recently conducted an IPO, which started from September 29 to October 5, offering 25.74 lakh shares at a price of Rs 48 per share. For retail investors, the minimum purchase was set at 3000 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 144,000.
Plada Infotech Services IPO was subscribed 57.85 times on its final day of subscription. The public issue subscribed 73.78 times in the retail category, 39.81 times in Other category by October 5, 2023.
Plada Infotech Services IPO Allotment Date
Shares for Plada Infotech Services Limited will be allotted on Monday, October 9. As per the latest update, the allotment has now been finalised on Tuesday.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Plada Infotech Services IPO Listing Date
Plada Infotech Services IPO is scheduled to be listed on NSE SME on Thursday, October 12.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where to check Plada Infotech Services IPO Allotment Status
Investors can check the allotment status of Plada Infotech Services IPO on the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
How to check Plada Infotech Services IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Plada Infotech Services Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Plada Infotech Services IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: September 29, 2023
IPO Close Date: October 5, 2023
Basis of Allotment: October 9, 2023
Initiation of Refunds: October 10, 2023
Credit of Shares to Demat: October 11, 2023
Listing Date: October 12, 2023
Plada Infotech Services IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 12.36 crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: Rs 12.36 crores
Shares for fresh issue: 2,574,000 shares
About Plada Infotech Services Limited
Plada Infotech Services Limited, incorporated in 2010, specializes in delivering comprehensive Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services tailored to clients' specific needs. The company provides a wide range of services, including recruitment & payroll management, merchant acquisition, field support, software solutions, seller onboarding, and account management.
Plada Infotech Services employs over 1400 employees across the country and operates through 12 offices in 12 cities with other cities being serviced remotely.