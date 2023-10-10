Plada Infotech Services IPO Allotment Out, Check Allotment Status Now

Plada Infotech Services Limited, established in 2010, recently conducted an IPO, which started from September 29 to October 5, offering 25.74 lakh shares at a price of Rs 48 per share. For retail investors, the minimum purchase was set at 3000 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 144,000.

Plada Infotech Services IPO was subscribed 57.85 times on its final day of subscription. The public issue subscribed 73.78 times in the retail category, 39.81 times in Other category by October 5, 2023.