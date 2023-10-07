Oneclick Logistics India IPO Allotment Out, Steps To Check IPO Allotment Status?
As per the latest update, the allotment has now been finalised.
Oneclick Logistics India recently concluded its IPO on October 3, 2023, with a remarkable subscription of 185.21 times on the final day. The IPO offered new shares at an attractive price of Rs 99 per share, raising approximately Rs 9.91 crores in total.
Oneclick Logistics India is known for its comprehensive logistics services, including NVOCC, freight forwarding, bulk cargo handling, custom clearance, and allied logistics solutions.
Oneclick Logistics India IPO Allotment Date
Oneclick Logistics India Limited was scheduled to finalise the basis of the allotment of its shares on Friday, October 6. As per the latest update, the allotment has now been finalised.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Oneclick Logistics India IPO Listing Date
The shares of Oneclick Logistics India Limited are expected to be listed on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, October 11
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where to check Oneclick Logistics India IPO allotment status?
You can check the allotment status of Oneclick Logistics India IPO on the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
How to check Oneclick Logistics India IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd Website?
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Oneclick Logistics India Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Oneclick Logistics India IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: September 27
IPO Close Date: October 3
Basis of Allotment: October 6
Initiation of Refunds: October 9
Credit of Shares to Demat: October 10
Listing Date: October 11
Oneclick Logistics India IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 9.91 crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 10.01 lakh shares
Shares for fresh issue: 1,000,800 shares
Price: Rs 99 per share
Lot size: 1200 Shares
About Oneclick Logistics India Limited
Oneclick Logistics India Limited is an integrated logistics services and solutions provider. The company offers services in various categories including Non-vessel operating common carrier (NVOCC), Ocean and air freight forwarding (Freight Forwarding), Bulk cargo handling (Bulk Cargo), Custom clearance, and Allied logistics and transportation services. Incorporated in 2017, the company aims to provide comprehensive logistics solutions to its clients.