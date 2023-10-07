Oneclick Logistics India IPO Allotment Out, Steps To Check IPO Allotment Status?

Oneclick Logistics India recently concluded its IPO on October 3, 2023, with a remarkable subscription of 185.21 times on the final day. The IPO offered new shares at an attractive price of Rs 99 per share, raising approximately Rs 9.91 crores in total.

Oneclick Logistics India is known for its comprehensive logistics services, including NVOCC, freight forwarding, bulk cargo handling, custom clearance, and allied logistics solutions.