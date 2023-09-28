JSW Infrastructure IPO Allotment Out! Check Allotment Status Now

JSW Infrastructure Limited, a subsidiary of the JSW Group, has successfully completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO), garnering an impressive subscription rate of 37.37 times on the closing day of bidding.

With the subscription period now ending, all eyes would be on the allotment of shares of JSW Infrastructure Limited. As the anticipation builds, investors eagerly await the results, hoping to be a part of this significant step in the company's journey toward growth and expansion.

This port-focused infrastructure company aims to generate funds of up to Rs 2,800 crore through a fresh issue of 23.53 crore equity shares, which will be offered in the price bracket of Rs 113 to Rs 119 per share.