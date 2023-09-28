JSW Infrastructure IPO Allotment Out! Check Allotment Status Now
To check JSW Infrastructure IPO allotment status on KFin Technologies, visit their website and follow the allotted procedure.
JSW Infrastructure Limited, a subsidiary of the JSW Group, has successfully completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO), garnering an impressive subscription rate of 37.37 times on the closing day of bidding.
With the subscription period now ending, all eyes would be on the allotment of shares of JSW Infrastructure Limited. As the anticipation builds, investors eagerly await the results, hoping to be a part of this significant step in the company's journey toward growth and expansion.
This port-focused infrastructure company aims to generate funds of up to Rs 2,800 crore through a fresh issue of 23.53 crore equity shares, which will be offered in the price bracket of Rs 113 to Rs 119 per share.
How To Check JSW Infrastructure IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies
Visit the KfinTech website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "JSW Infrastructure Limited" from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalized).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How To Check JSW Infrastructure IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Click on "Equity" under "Issue Type."
Select "JSW Infrastructure Limited" from the IPO list.
Enter your application number or PAN number.
Complete the 'Captcha.'
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
JSW Infrastructure IPO Listing Date
JSW Infrastructure Limited is scheduled to list on the stock exchanges (both BSE and NSE) on Friday, October 6.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
JSW Infrastructure IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Monday, September 25
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, September 27
Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, October 3
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, October 4
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, October 5
Listing Date: Friday, October 6
JSW Infrastructure IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 2,800.00 crores
Face value: Rs 2 per share
Fresh issue size: 23.53 crore shares
Shares for fresh issue: 23.53 crore shares
Offer for sale size: Not applicable
Shares for offer for sale: Not applicable
Price band: Rs 113 to Rs 119 per share
Lot size: 126 Shares
About JSW Infrastructure Ltd.
JSW Infrastructure Ltd. managed to secure Rs 1,260 crore in funding from selected investors before its initial public offering on September 25th. The company offered about 10.58 crore shares at a price of Rs 119 per share to 65 anchor investors.
These investors include notable entities such as the Government of Singapore, SBI Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential, Fullerton, Tata Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Think India Opportunities Master Fund, Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Bajaj Allianz, and Goldman Sachs (Singapore), among others.