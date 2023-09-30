How To Check Inspire Films IPO Allotment Status?
Inspire Films IPO Allotment is Out: Check Share Allotment Status Here!
Inspire Films Limited, a leading player in television and digital content creation, has just wrapped up its IPO subscription period, raising Rs 21.23 crores and the allotment of the IPO is now out.
The IPO was entirely fresh shares, totaling 35.98 lakh shares, with a bidding range of Rs 56 to Rs 59 per share. Retail investors needed a minimum of Rs 118,000 for a 2,000-share lot.
Inspire Films IPO Allotment Date
The expected allotment date for the highly anticipated Inspire Films IPO was set on Tuesday, October 3. But as mentioned the allotment is now out on the website of the official regsitar for the IPO, Maashitla Securities.
Inspire Films IPO Listing Date
The listing of Inspire Films on the NSE SME platform, scheduled for Friday, October 6.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where To Check Inspire Films IPO Allotment Status
To check your allotment status of Inspire Films IPO, you can visit the official website of Maashitla Securities Private Limited
How To Check Inspire Films IPO Allotment Status On Maashitla Securities Pvt Ltd Website
Visit the Maashitla Securities Private Limited website at https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues.
From the dropdown list on the Public Issues page, select "Inspire Films Limited."
Enter either your PAN number or Demat Account Number as required.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
You can then download or print the allotment status for your records.
Inspire Films Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: September 25
IPO Close Date: September 27
Basis of Allotment: October 3
Initiation of Refunds: October 4
Credit of Shares to Demat: October 5
Listing Date: October 6
Inspire Films IPO Issue Details
Total Issue Size: 3,598,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 21.23 Cr)
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh Issue Size: 3,598,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 21.23 Cr)
Shares for Fresh Issue: 35.98 lakh shares
Price Band: Rs 56 to Rs 59 per share
Lot Size: 2,000 Shares