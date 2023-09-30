How To Check Inspire Films IPO Allotment Status?

Inspire Films Limited, a leading player in television and digital content creation, has just wrapped up its IPO subscription period, raising Rs 21.23 crores and the allotment of the IPO is now out.

The IPO was entirely fresh shares, totaling 35.98 lakh shares, with a bidding range of Rs 56 to Rs 59 per share. Retail investors needed a minimum of Rs 118,000 for a 2,000-share lot.