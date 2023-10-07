Canarys Automations IPO Allotment Out, Steps To Check IPO Allotment Status?

Canarys Automations Limited, founded in 1991, is an IT solutions company that recently went public with an IPO to raise Rs 47.03 crores by selling 151.72 lakh new shares. The IPO ran from September 27 to October 3, with share prices ranging from Rs 29 to Rs 31. Retail investors needed to buy 4000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 124,000, while HNI investors had to invest Rs 248,000.

Canarys Automations specializes in digitalization, modernization, automation, and water resource management solutions, serving over 1000 customers in India and abroad.