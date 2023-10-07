Canarys Automations IPO Allotment Out, Steps To Check IPO Allotment Status?
As per the latest update, the allotment has now been finalised.
Canarys Automations Limited, founded in 1991, is an IT solutions company that recently went public with an IPO to raise Rs 47.03 crores by selling 151.72 lakh new shares. The IPO ran from September 27 to October 3, with share prices ranging from Rs 29 to Rs 31. Retail investors needed to buy 4000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 124,000, while HNI investors had to invest Rs 248,000.
Canarys Automations specializes in digitalization, modernization, automation, and water resource management solutions, serving over 1000 customers in India and abroad.
Canarys Automations IPO Allotment Date
The allotment for the Canarys Automations IPO was scheduled to be finalized on Friday, October 6, 2023. As per the latest update, the allotment has now been finalised.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Canarys Automations IPO Listing Date
The Canarys Automations IPO is scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform, with the listing date confirmed for Wednesday, October 11th.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where to check Canarys Automations IPO allotment status?
Investors can check their allotment status for Canarys Automations IPO on the Link Intime India Pvt Ltd website.
How to check Canarys Automations IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Pvt Ltd.?
Visit the Link Intime website at https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html
Select "Canarys Automations Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page. (IPO will be listed once allotment is finalized).
Enter your PAN number, application number, or DP Client ID.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Canarys Automations IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: September 27
IPO Close Date: October 3
Basis of Allotment: Friday, October 6
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, October 9
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, October 10
Listing Date: Wednesday, October 11
Canarys Automations IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 47.03 Crores
Face value: Rs 2 per share
Fresh issue size: 15,172,000 shares
Shares for fresh issue: 15,172,000 shares
Price band: Rs 29 to Rs 31 per share
Lot size: 4000 Shares
About Canarys Automations Limited
Established in 1991, Canarys Automations Limited specializes in IT solutions, focusing on Digitalization, Modernization, Automation, and Intelligence. They have two main business areas:
Technology Solutions: Canarys offers consulting services in Digitalization, Modernization, Cloudification, Automation, DevOps, Cloud, SAP, MS Dynamics 365, RPA, Digital Apps, and Mobility.
Water Resource Management: They provide automation solutions for water conservation, efficiency, flood risk assessment, and cloud-based water management. Their clients span various sectors globally, including BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and more, serving over 1000 customers across 10+ countrie