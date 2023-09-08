Basilic Fly Studio IPO Allotment Out: Check Allotment Status On Purva Sharegistry
Know how to check your Basilic Fly Studio SME IPO allotment
Basilic Fly Studio, a Chennai-based VFX studio, had launched its IPO, aiming to raise ₹66.35 crores by offering shares at ₹92 to ₹97 each.
The IPO received massive interest, being oversubscribed 286.6 times, especially by retail investors.
It will soon be listed on the NSE SME platform.
Basilic Fly Studio has a successful track record in the VFX industry, having worked on projects like Avengers and Game of Thrones.
Investors will find out if they've been allotted shares today, offering a chance to join the VFX industry's growth.
How To Check Basilic Fly Studio SME IPO Allotment Status On Purva Sharegistry India
Visit the Purva Share Registry website here: https://www.purvashare.com/queries/.
Select "Basilic Fly Studio Limited" from the drop-down menu.
Enter your application number or PAN number.
Click on the "Search" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Basilic Fly Studio SME IPO Listing Date
The listing date of the Basilic Fly Studio SME IPO is Wednesday, September 13, 2023.
Basilic Fly Studio SME IPO Timeline:
IPO open date: September 1, 2023
IPO closing date: September 5, 2023
Basic of allotment: September 8, 2023
Initiation of refunds: September 11, 2023
Credit of shares to demat: September 12, 2023
Listing date: September 13, 2023