Basilic Fly Studio IPO Allotment Out: Check Allotment Status On Purva Sharegistry

Basilic Fly Studio, a Chennai-based VFX studio, had launched its IPO, aiming to raise ₹66.35 crores by offering shares at ₹92 to ₹97 each.

The IPO received massive interest, being oversubscribed 286.6 times, especially by retail investors.

It will soon be listed on the NSE SME platform.

Basilic Fly Studio has a successful track record in the VFX industry, having worked on projects like Avengers and Game of Thrones.

Investors will find out if they've been allotted shares today, offering a chance to join the VFX industry's growth.