Nexus Select Trust IPO: Important Dates, Price Band, Lot Size And More

Blackstone backed Nexus Select Trust IPO - India's first retail-focused REIT will open on Tuesday, May 9 and close on Thursday May 11. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 95–100 per unit. The bidding for anchor investors will open on May 8, 2023.

The public issue comprises fresh issuance of units aggregating up to Rs 1,400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) for Rs 1,800 crore make up the IPO. The company had earlier planned to raise around Rs 4,000 crore through the initial share sale but the size has been reduced down to a value of Rs 3,200 crore at the maximum price band of Rs 100

Learn more about Nexus Select Trust IPO IPO and its schedule