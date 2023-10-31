Blue Jet Healthcare IPO Allotment Finalised: Here's How To Check Allotment Status?

Blue Jet Healthcare Limited, a pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredient company, recently conducted an Initial Public Offering (IPO) with an issue size of Rs 840.27 crores. The IPO, which closed on October 27, saw robust demand, with subscription rates reaching 7.94 times the offered shares on the final day.

Blue Jet Healthcare is known for its unique offerings, including contrast media intermediates, high-intensity sweeteners, and pharma intermediates. The company, with a strong manufacturing capacity and long-term relationships with multinational customers, operates in a niche market with high entry barriers.