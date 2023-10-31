Blue Jet Healthcare IPO Allotment Finalised: Here's How To Check Allotment Status?
Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check Blue Jet Healthcare IPO allotment status.
Blue Jet Healthcare Limited, a pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredient company, recently conducted an Initial Public Offering (IPO) with an issue size of Rs 840.27 crores. The IPO, which closed on October 27, saw robust demand, with subscription rates reaching 7.94 times the offered shares on the final day.
Blue Jet Healthcare is known for its unique offerings, including contrast media intermediates, high-intensity sweeteners, and pharma intermediates. The company, with a strong manufacturing capacity and long-term relationships with multinational customers, operates in a niche market with high entry barriers.
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO Allotment Date
The basis of allotment for the Blue Jet Healthcare IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, November 1. As per the latest update, the allotment has now been finalised.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO Listing Date
The shares of Blue Jet Healthcare are expected to be listed on both the stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) on Monday, November 6.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where to check Blue Jet Healthcare IPO allotment status?
You can check the allotment status on the official website of the registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd, or on the stock exchange websites, BSE and NSE.
How to check Blue Jet Healthcare IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd.?
Visit the Link Intime website: https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html
Select "Blue Jet Healthcare Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page.
Enter your PAN number, application number, or DP Client ID.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
How to check Blue Jet Healthcare IPO allotment status on BSE Website?
Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Click on "Equity" under "Issue Type."
Select "Blue Jet Healthcare Limited" from the IPO list.
Enter your application number or PAN number.
Complete the 'Captcha.'
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: October 25
IPO Close Date: October 27
Basis of Allotment: November 1
Initiation of Refunds: November 1
Credit of Shares to Demat: November 3
Listing Date: November 6
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 840.27 crores
Face value: Rs 2 per share
Offer for sale size: 24,285,160 shares
Shares for offer for sale: 24,285,160 shares
Price band: Rs 329 to Rs 346 per share
Lot size: 43 Shares
About Blue Jet Healthcare Limited
Blue Jet Healthcare, established in 1968, is a pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredient and intermediate company. They are known for being the first manufacturer of saccharin and its salts (artificial sweeteners) in India.
The company's product categories include contrast media intermediates, high-intensity sweeteners, and pharma intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients.
They have three manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra, India, with significant production capacity. Blue Jet Healthcare operates in a niche market with high entry barriers and maintains long-term relationships with multinational customers.