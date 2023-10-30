Blue Jet Healthcare IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status And Subscription Details

BQPrimeIPOsBlue Jet Healthcare IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status And Subscription Details
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO was priced in the range of Rs 329–346 per share.

30 Oct 2023, 4:30 PM IST
Blue Jet Healthcare Limited, a pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredient company, recently conducted an Initial Public Offering (IPO) with an issue size of Rs 840.27 crores. The IPO, which closed on October 27, saw its IPO being subscribed 7.94 times on the final day.

Blue Jet Healthcare is known for its unique offerings, including contrast media intermediates, high-intensity sweeteners, and pharma intermediates. The company, with a strong manufacturing capacity and long-term relationships with multinational customers, operates in a niche market with high entry barriers.

Blue Jet Healthcare IPO Allotment Date

The basis of allotment of shares of the Blue Jet Healthcare IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, November 1.

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.

Blue Jet Healthcare IPO Listing Date

The shares of the Blue Jet Healthcare are expected to be listed on both the stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) on Monday, November 6.

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.

Where to check Blue Jet Healthcare IPO allotment status

You can check the allotment status of Blue Jet Healthcare IPO on the official website of the registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd, or on the BSE website.

Blue Jet Healthcare IPO Subscription Status

Subscription Status Day 3:

  • Total Subscription: 7.94 times

  • Institutional investors: 13.72 times.

  • Non-institutional investors: 13.59 times.

  • Retail investors: 2.22 times.

Subscription Status Day 2:

  • Total Subscription: 1.32 times

  • Institutional investors: 0.09 times or 9%

  • Non-institutional investors: 2.84 times.

  • Retail investors: 1.37 times.

Subscription Status Day 1:

  • Total Subscription: 0.69 times

  • Institutional investors: 0.01 times (or 1%)

  • Non-institutional investors: 1.37 times

  • Retail investors: 0.78 times (or 78%)

Blue Jet Healthcare IPO Timeline

  • IPO Open Date: October 25

  • IPO Close Date: October 27

  • Basis of Allotment: November 1

  • Initiation of Refunds: November 1

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: November 3

  • Listing Date: November 6

Blue Jet Healthcare IPO Issue Details

  • Total issue size: Rs 840.27 crores

  • Face value: Rs 2 per share

  • Offer for sale size: 24,285,160 shares

  • Shares for offer for sale: 24,285,160 shares

  • Price band: Rs 329 to Rs 346 per share

  • Lot size: 43 Shares

About Blue Jet Healthcare Limited

Blue Jet Healthcare is a specialty pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredients and intermediates company, offering niche products targeted towards innovator pharmaceutical companies and multi-national generic pharmaceutical companies. The company's operations are primarily organised in three product categories:

  • Contrast media intermediates.

  • High-intensity sweeteners.

  • Pharma intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

