Blue Jet Healthcare IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status And Subscription Details
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO was priced in the range of Rs 329–346 per share.
Blue Jet Healthcare Limited, a pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredient company, recently conducted an Initial Public Offering (IPO) with an issue size of Rs 840.27 crores. The IPO, which closed on October 27, saw its IPO being subscribed 7.94 times on the final day.
Blue Jet Healthcare is known for its unique offerings, including contrast media intermediates, high-intensity sweeteners, and pharma intermediates. The company, with a strong manufacturing capacity and long-term relationships with multinational customers, operates in a niche market with high entry barriers.
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO Allotment Date
The basis of allotment of shares of the Blue Jet Healthcare IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, November 1.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO Listing Date
The shares of the Blue Jet Healthcare are expected to be listed on both the stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) on Monday, November 6.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where to check Blue Jet Healthcare IPO allotment status
You can check the allotment status of Blue Jet Healthcare IPO on the official website of the registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd, or on the BSE website.
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Status Day 3:
Total Subscription: 7.94 times
Institutional investors: 13.72 times.
Non-institutional investors: 13.59 times.
Retail investors: 2.22 times.
Subscription Status Day 2:
Total Subscription: 1.32 times
Institutional investors: 0.09 times or 9%
Non-institutional investors: 2.84 times.
Retail investors: 1.37 times.
Subscription Status Day 1:
Total Subscription: 0.69 times
Institutional investors: 0.01 times (or 1%)
Non-institutional investors: 1.37 times
Retail investors: 0.78 times (or 78%)
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: October 25
IPO Close Date: October 27
Basis of Allotment: November 1
Initiation of Refunds: November 1
Credit of Shares to Demat: November 3
Listing Date: November 6
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 840.27 crores
Face value: Rs 2 per share
Offer for sale size: 24,285,160 shares
Shares for offer for sale: 24,285,160 shares
Price band: Rs 329 to Rs 346 per share
Lot size: 43 Shares
About Blue Jet Healthcare Limited
Blue Jet Healthcare is a specialty pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredients and intermediates company, offering niche products targeted towards innovator pharmaceutical companies and multi-national generic pharmaceutical companies. The company's operations are primarily organised in three product categories:
Contrast media intermediates.
High-intensity sweeteners.
Pharma intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients.