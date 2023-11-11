ASK Automotive IPO Allotment Finalised: How To Check Allotment Status
Step by step guide to check ASK Automotive IPO allotment status online on the registrar's website and BSE.
ASK Automotive recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO), raising a substantial Rs 834.00 crores through a complete offer for sale of 2.96 crore shares.
As per the latest update the allotment has now been finalised.
The issue witnessed strong demand, particularly from Qualified Institutions, achieving an impressive subscription of 142.41 times. Non-Institutional Buyers also showed substantial interest, with a subscription of 35.47 times.
Retail Investors participated with a subscription of 5.70 times. Overall, the ASK Automotive IPO received a total subscription of 51.14 times, underscoring the market's keen interest in the offering.
Ask Automotive IPO Listing Date
ASK Automotive Limited is set to list on the stock exchanges (BSE & NSE) on Wednesday, November 15.
Where To Check Ask Automotive IPO Allotment Status
Investors can check the ASK Automotive IPO allotment status on the official website of Link Intime India Private Ltd and on the official website of BSE.
How To Check Ask Automotive IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime Private Ltd Website
Visit the Link Intime website: https://linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html
Select "ASK Automotive IPO" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page.
Enter your PAN number, application number, or DP Client ID.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
How To Check Ask Automotive IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Click on "Equity" under "Issue Type."
Select "Ask Automotive Limited" from the IPO list.
Enter your application number or PAN number.
Complete the 'Captcha.'
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
ASK Automotive IPO Issue Details
Total Issue Size: Rs 834.00 Crores
Face Value: Rs 2 per share
Offer for Sale Size: Rs 834.00 Crores
Shares for Offer for Sale: 29,571,390 shares
Price Band: Rs 268 to Rs 282 per share
Lot Size: 53 Shares
ASK Automotive IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: November 7
IPO Close Date: November 9
Basis of Allotment: November 10
Initiation of Refunds: November 10
Credit to Demat Account: November 10
Listing Date: November 15
About Ask Automotive Limited
ASK Automotive Limited, established in 1988, is a company in India that makes advanced braking systems for motorcycles. They produce a variety of products, including AB systems, lightweight precision aluminum parts, wheel assemblies for two-wheeler manufacturers, and safety control cables.
The company operates both in India and internationally, with 15 manufacturing units across five Indian states. ASK Automotive serves big names like Honda, Suzuki, TVS, Yamaha, Bajaj, Royal Enfield, and others. Besides supplying to original equipment manufacturers, they also cater to the independent aftermarket and export markets. The company's manufacturing facilities hold certifications for quality and safety, ensuring their products meet high standards.