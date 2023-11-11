ASK Automotive IPO Allotment Finalised: How To Check Allotment Status

ASK Automotive recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO), raising a substantial Rs 834.00 crores through a complete offer for sale of 2.96 crore shares.

As per the latest update the allotment has now been finalised.

The issue witnessed strong demand, particularly from Qualified Institutions, achieving an impressive subscription of 142.41 times. Non-Institutional Buyers also showed substantial interest, with a subscription of 35.47 times.

Retail Investors participated with a subscription of 5.70 times. Overall, the ASK Automotive IPO received a total subscription of 51.14 times, underscoring the market's keen interest in the offering.