Aeroflex IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status, Subscription Details
Here's everything you need to know about the Aeroflex Industries IPO.
Aeroflex Industries IPO Allotment: The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Aeroflex Industries Ltd. has garnered significant attention from investors making the third most subscribed IPO of 2023 after Ideaforge Technology and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank which were subscribed 106.06 and 101.91 times respectively.
The Aeroflex IPO, which concluded its subscription on August 24, 2023, was met with strong demand from various investor categories.
Aeroflex IPO Allotment Date
Aeroflex Industries is likely to finalize the basis of the allotment of its shares on Tuesday, August 29.
Aeroflex IPO Listing Date
The shares of Aeroflex Industries Ltd. are scheduled to be listed on the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE - on Friday, September 1.
Where to check Aeroflex IPO Allotment status
Investors who bid for this issue can check the allotment status of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx as well as on Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd (the official registrar of the IPO) at https://linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html.
Aeroflex IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Status Day 3:
The IPO was subscribed 97.11 times on Thursday.
Institutional investors: 194.73 times.
Non-institutional investors: 126.13 times.
Retail investors: 34.41 times.
Reservation portion shareholders: 28.52 times.
Subscription Status Day 2:
By the end of the second day, the IPO was subscribed 21.10 times.
Institutional Investors: 8.05 times
Non-institutional Investors: 46.42 times
Retail Investors: 17.78 times
Reservation Portion Shareholders: 11.46 times
Subscription Status Day 1:
The IPO has been subscribed 6.71 times on Tuesday.
Institutional investors: 1.17 times.
Non-institutional investors: 14.10 times.
Retail investors: 6.71 times.
Reservation Portion Shareholders: 3.63 times.
Aeroflex IPO Timeline:
IPO Open Date: August 22, 2023
IPO Close Date: August 24, 2023
Basis of Allotment: August 29, 2023
Initiation of Refunds: August 30, 2023
Credit of Shares to Demat: August 31, 2023
Listing Date: September 1, 2023
Aeroflex IPO Issue Details:
Total issue size: Rs 351 crore.
Face value: Rs 2 per share.
Fresh issue size: Rs 162 crore.
Shares for fresh issue: 1.5 crore.
Offer for sale size: Rs 189 crore.
Shares for offer for sale: 1.75 crore.
Price band: Rs 102 to Rs 108 per share.
Lot size: 130 shares and its multiples.
About Aeroflex IPO:
Aeroflex Industries manufactures and supplies stainless steel corrugated flexible hoses (with and without braiding), stainless steel interlock hoses, hose assemblies and related end fittings, collectively known as flexible flow solutions.
The company raised Rs 103.97 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. It allocated 95.99 lakh equity shares to 15 funds at Rs 108 apiece, according to the BSE circular.