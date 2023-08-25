Aeroflex IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status, Subscription Details

Aeroflex Industries IPO Allotment: The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Aeroflex Industries Ltd. has garnered significant attention from investors making the third most subscribed IPO of 2023 after Ideaforge Technology and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank which were subscribed 106.06 and 101.91 times respectively.

The Aeroflex IPO, which concluded its subscription on August 24, 2023, was met with strong demand from various investor categories.