Blue Jet Healthcare IPO Subscribed 7.94 Times On Final Day

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Oct. 25. The specialty pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredients and intermediates company plans to raise Rs 840.3 crore via an offer for sale. The IPO was subscribed 69% on day 1 and 1.32 times on day two.

The offer for sale of 2.42 crore shares will be sold in the fixed price band of Rs 329-346 per share. The IPO issue closes on Oct. 27

The company will not receive any proceeds from this offer, and all offer proceeds will be go to the selling shareholders.