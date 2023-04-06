Avalon Technologies IPO Subscription Status: Day 3 Live Updates

Retail investors continued to spearhead the demand for the initial public offering of Avalon Technologies Ltd. on the third day of its subscription.

The IPO was subscribed 3% on the first day and 9% on the second day.

The Rs 865 crore IPO of the Chennai-based electronics manufacturer comprises fresh issue of Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 545 crore.

The company is issuing the shares at a price ranged Rs 415-436 per share. At the upper end of price band, the company will be valued at Rs 2,847 crore.

Bidding by anchor investors opened on March 31.