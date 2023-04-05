Avalon Technologies IPO Subscription Status: Day 2 Live Updates

The initial public offering of Avalon Technologies Ltd. garnered the most demand from retail investors on the second day of its subscription.

The IPO was subscribed 3% on the first day of subscription.

The Rs 865 crore IPO of the Chennai-based electronics manufacturing services provider includes fresh stocks worth Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 545 crore.

The shares are being issued at a price range of Rs 415-436 per share. At the upper end of price band, the company will be valued at Rs 2,847 crore.

Bidding by anchor investors opened on March 31.