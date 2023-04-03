Avalon Technologies IPO Subscription Status: Day 1 Live Updates

The initial public offering of Avalon Technologies Ltd. opened for subscription on Monday.

The Chennai-based electronics manufacturing services provider will issue fresh stocks worth Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 545 crore, with an aim to raise Rs 865 crore through this IPO.

The price range is fixed at Rs 415-Rs 436 per share. At the upper end of price band, the company will be valued at Rs 2,847 crore.

Bidding by anchor investors opened on March 31.