ASK Automotive IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

The initial public offering of ASK Automotive Ltd. will open for public subscription on Tuesday. The three-day issue, priced between Rs 268 and Rs 282 per share, will conclude on Nov. 9.

The Rs 834-crore initial share sale comprises entirely of an offer for sale of up to 2.95 crore (2,95,71,390) equity shares by promoters Kuldip Singh Rathee and Vijay Rathee. There is no fresh issue segment in the IPO. After the issue, the promoters' shareholding will reduce to about 85%.

Since the issue of ASK Automotive is completely an OFS, the entire proceeds will go to the selling shareholders and the company will not receive any funds from the issue.